JOHOR BARU, May 18 — The seven individuals who were arrested yesterday over an attack at the Ulu Tiram Police Station here will be brought to the Magistrate’s Court here today to obtain a remand order.

They include five family members, aged between 19 and 62, of a suspect who was killed in the incident.

The other two individuals are students of a higher education institution (IPT) students.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, who were also killed in the incident, are expected to be claimed by their relatives today to be buried in their respective hometowns.

The remains of Ahmad Azza Fahmi will be buried in Kampung Poh, Bidor, while Muhamad Syafiq will be buried in Kuantan, Pahang.

As of 7am today, no relatives of the victims were still seen on the grounds at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here.

In the 2.45am incident, Ahmad Azza Fahmi and Muhamad Syafiq died after they were attacked by a man armed with a machete who then seized two firearms from the policemen.

Another policeman was injured when shot at in the incident and he is reported in stable condition at the hospital. — Bernama