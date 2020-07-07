CIMB announces reduction in rates after OPR cut

A man walks into a branch of CIMB bank in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — CIMB Bank Bhd (CIMB Bank) and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd (CIMB Islamic) will affect a corresponding 25 basis points reduction in their Base Rate and Fixed Deposit/Fixed Return Income Account-i Board Rates.

CIMB said the reduction is in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) reduction of 25 basis points from 2.00 per cent to 1.75 per cent announced today.

Similarly, it said all financing facilities based on Base Lending Rate (BLR) and Base Financing Rate (BFR) will be reduced by 0.25 per cent.

All rate changes will take effect on July 13, 2020, said CIMB in a statement today. — Bernama