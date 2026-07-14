KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The government is reviewing improvements to the land administration mechanism under the Land (Group Settlement Areas) Act 1960, including proposals to limit the registration of heirs to two nominees and appoint a single representative for administrative affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government is aware of the increasing housing needs of the new generation and is looking into proposals to allow the construction of more than one house unit on a residential lot, subject to conditions, planning policies and approval from state and local authorities.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the amendment strikes a balance between the interests of settlers, heirs, the new generation of Felda, state governments and the country’s overall development needs,” he said in a written reply published on the Parliament portal today.

He was responding to a question from Kamal Ashaari (PN-Kuala Krau) on the latest status of amendments to the Land Act 1960, including proposed changes to inheritance rights, second-generation housing and the separation of Felda house-farm sites.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said 109,104 out of 112,638 settlers nationwide, or 96.86 per cent, had received their land titles.

He said the government, through Felda, had always worked closely with state governments, State Land and Mines Offices and District Land Offices to expedite the issuance of land titles to settlers.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the issuance of land titles to Felda settlers is completed in stages to guarantee legal land ownership rights for settlers and their heirs,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said that as of June 2026, Felcra Berhad had issued land titles for house site lots to its participants nationwide.

He said based on official records, Felcra had issued land titles for 4,274 out of 6,025 house site lots involving 43 projects nationwide.

“The remaining 1,751 lots are still in the process of having their titles issued by the State Land and Mines Office. This effort is part of Felcra’s commitment to ensuring that participants obtain legal ownership rights over their respective house sites,” he said. — Bernama