Port of Tanjung Pelepas continues to boost terminal performance with arrival of latest quay cranes

A series of equipment purchased by Port of Tanjung Pelepas will enable the port to receive ultra large container vessels. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 16 — Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a member of the MMC Group, has recently welcomed four new ship-to-shore (STS) quay cranes recently as it continues its drive to optimise services and capacity.

The purchase of the Super Post Panamax cranes formed part of PTP’s asset management strategy, which aims to improve the efficiency in the terminal by increasing container handling capacity, capability and reliability, whilst meeting its safety standards.

In a statement today, the port operator said the cranes, which have a lifting capacity of 65 tonnes, were 55.5 metre high, weighed 1,900 tonnes and were capable of handling containers over 24-rows across ultra large container vessels (ULVC).

PTP chairman Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said that a series of equipment purchased by PTP was to enable the port to receive these ultra large container vessels.

“By investing in our state-of-the-art equipment, we are further establishing our terminal as one of the best equipped and most technologically advanced terminals in the region.

“And will ensure that PTP can keep up with the rapid changes in the port and shipping industry and subsequently meet the growing demand of our customers,” said Che Khalib.

Meanwhile, PTP chief executive officer Marco Neelsen said the four cranes formed part of a purchase agreement, signed with Shanghai’s Zhenhua Heavy Industries Ltd in April 2019 for the supply of eight ULCV STS quay cranes.

“The remaining four units are expected to be delivered in third quarter of 2020, bringing the total to 66 STS cranes in operation at PTP,” said Neelsen, adding that the purchase is a clear demonstration that PTP is one of the best equipped and most technologically advanced terminals in the region. — Bernama