Commerce.Asia top winner at APAC CIO outlook awards

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Malaysia’s Commerce.Asia has emerged as the top winner at the APAC CIO Outlook Awards, bagging the ‘Best E-commerce Consulting/Services Company in APAC 2020’ award among selected top 10 companies in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

APAC CIO Outlook is an international print magazine published from the hub of technology Silicon Valley, with the aim of connecting the region’s various enterprise information technology (IT) communities including chief information officer (CIO), chief experience officer (CXO) and other senior IT decision-makers.

Commerce.Asia founder and executive chairman Ganesh Kumar Bangah said the group’s end-to-end, one-stop solution enables brands and businesses to sell online, while managing all aspects of their online businesses from developing their own online stores to managing product sales across multiple e-marketplaces.

These include Lazada, Shopee, Lelong, PrestoMall, Amazon and eBay.

“We cover aspects of e-commerce that businesses often have to struggle to learn, including warehousing, payment, delivery, marketing and order management. It is a commitment to remove the stress of working with technology for businesses that may not be so tech-savvy,” he said.

Commerce.Asia is an all-in-one e-commerce ecosystem that integrates breed technology solutions, talent development programmes and big data insights for Southeast Asian businesses.

It is affiliated with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s (MDEC) global growth acceleration division, which facilitates the notable Global Acceleration & Innovation Network (GAIN) programme that aims to spur the expansion of Malaysian-headquartered tech companies to soar on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Ganesh commended the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) which among others provides RM140 million in matching grants under MDEC for technological training, seller subsidies and sales assistance, via a RM70 million allocation from the government that will be matched by the private sector.

“The ‘Shop Malaysia Online’ campaign serves to further encourage Malaysians to shop online, with promotional codes and discount vouchers that will be given out on various e-commerce platforms,” said Ganesh.

Online shopping is now a substantial part of the new normal with more Malaysians shifting their spending habits towards online platforms. — Bernama