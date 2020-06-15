Bursa Malaysia sharply lower at midday

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session today sharply lower in line with regional markets amid fears of Covid-19 resurgence, that also weighed on oil prices, said an analyst.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 29.87 points to 1,516.15 from Friday’s close of 1,546.02.

The index opened 2.03 points higher at 1,548.05 and hovered between 1,515.33 and 1,548.05 throughout the early trading session.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers by 836 to 182, while 302 counters were unchanged, 589 untraded and 20 others suspended. — Bernama