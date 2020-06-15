Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning in line with regional markets, following concerns of a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 20.3 points or 1.31 per cent to 1,525.72 from Friday’s close of 1,546.02.

The index opened 2.03 points higher at 1,548.05, but declined to 1,539.67 after five minutes of trading.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 632 versus 221, while 344 counters were unchanged, 712 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.65 billion units worth RM1.48 billion.

Among the heavyweights, IHH Healthcare gained one sen to RM5.44, while TNB and Hartalega were flat at RM11.88 and RM12.52, respectively.

Maybank slipped 10 sen to RM7.81, Public Bank lost 30 sen to RM16.50, Petronas Chemicals decreased 36 sen to RM6.51 and Top Glove slid 26 sen to RM16.64.

Of the most active, Minetech Resources and Asia Poly Holdings both gained 2.5 sen to 30.5 sen and 14 sen, respectively, Pegasus Heights was flat at 1.5 sen, while Luster Industries and AT Systematization edged down half-a-sen each to 13 sen and 14 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 138.62 points to 10,730.53, the FBMT 100 Index fell 138.17 points to 10,593.6 and the FBM 70 tumbled 160.95 points to 13,201.2.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 135.36 points to 12,181.83 and the FBM ACE decreased 26.01 points to 5,802.66.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 4.12 points to 135.46, the Plantation Index slipped 28.81 points to 6,757.23 and the Financial Services Index lost 219.17 points to 13,191.03. — Bernama