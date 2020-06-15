Bursa Malaysia opens lower

Bursa Malaysia opened lower today in tandem with regional peers. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today in tandem with regional peers, despite the Wall Street’s upbeat performance on Friday.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.35 points to 1,539.67 from Friday’s close of 1,546.02.

The index opened 2.03 points higher at 1,548.05.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 274 versus 182, while 268 counters were unchanged, 1,185 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 485.77 million units worth RM214.42 million.

In a note today, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the FBM KLCI might rise a little higher, taking the cue from the Wall Street’s recovery at the close last Friday as investors’ confidence return to the fore.

“We think that the recovery may be prolonged towards the start of the week as investors were quick to brush off the knee-jerk sell down and focus on the re-opening of economy. As it is, the general trend on the FBM KLCI is still positive.

“For now, we think that any recovery will be mild with upsides located at the 1,600 psychological level. Downside risk is located at the 1,530 level followed by the 1,510 level,” it said in a note today.

The healthcare sector may see renewed trading opportunities after taking a breather over the past two weeks, due to the unrelenting concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Among the heavyweights, IHH Healthcare jumped seven sen to RM5.50, Petronas Chemicals and Top Glove were flat at RM6.87 and RM16.90, respectively, while Maybank and Public Bank trimmed six sen each to RM7.85 and RM16.74, respectively, and TNB shed four sen to RM11.84.

Of the most actives, Mintech Resources rose 2.5 sen to 30.5 sen, AT Systematization, K-One Technology and VSolar all inched up half-a-sen to 15 sen, 52.5 sen and 4.0 sen, respectively, while Pegasus Heights and Luster Industries were flat at 1.5 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shed 34.53 points at 10,834.62, the FBMT 100 Index fell 39.29 points to 10,692.48 and the FBM 70 went down 29.48 points to 13,332.67.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 22.05 points to 12,295.14 and the FBM ACE increased 11.64 points to 5,840.31.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.45 of-a-point to 139.13, the Plantation Index added 1.26 point to 6,787.30 while the Financial Services Index slipped 91.84 points to 13,318.36. — Bernama