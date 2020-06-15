Bursa Malaysia extends losses to mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia extended its losses across the board at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bursa Malaysia extended its losses across the board at mid-afternoon today, with all indices lodged in the negative territory amid fears of a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 46.06 points or 2.98 per cent to 1,499.96 from Friday’s close of 1,546.02.

The index opened 2.03 points higher at 1,548.05.

On the broader market, losers eclipsed gainers 1,062 versus 139, while 217 counters were unchanged, 491 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 6.82 billion units worth RM3.42 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank declined 14 sen to RM7.77, Sime Darby Bhd eased nine sen to RM2.15, Axiata went down six sen to RM3.57 and TNB was flat at RM11.88.

IHH Healthcare gained two sen to RM5.45, Petronas Gas was flat at RM17.60, Public Bank depreciated 66 sen to RM16.14, Petronas Chemicals lost 57 sen to RM6.30, Top Glove erased RM1.34 to RM15.56 and Hartalega reduced 56 sen to RM11.96.

Of the most actives, Minetech Resources and Vsolar added two sen each to 30 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively, Asia Poly Holdings increased 1.5 sen to 13 sen, Pegasus edged down half-a-sen to one sen, Luster Industries fell 1.5 sen to 12 sen while AT Systematization and K-One both eased one sen to 13.5 sen and 51 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 350.37 points to 10,518.78, the FBMT 100 Index weakened 339.42 points to 10,392.35 and the FBM 70 tumbled 503.32 points to 12,858.83.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 377.25 points to 11,939.94 and the FBM ACE decreased 236.73 points to 5,591.94.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 8.06 points to 131.52, the Plantation Index slipped 107.56 points to 6,678.48 and the Financial Services Index lost 432.55 points to 12,977.65. — Bernama