Grab to introduce programme to help small businesses in Malaysia embrace digital economy

A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Leading super app in South-east Asia, Grab said over 10,000 individuals have joined the gig economy in Malaysia, while the number of merchants moving their business online has doubled per month between March and May 2020 compared during the pre-Covid-19 period.

These findings were contained in the second edition of the Grab for Good: Social Impact Report released today.

It said as the country accelerates towards greater digitalisation, Grab would be introducing the Grab Digital Small-Biz (GDS) programme aimed at helping small businesses adapt to the new normal.

This programme includes tools and initiatives that help offline businesses to transition to online, and help those already on the Grab platform expand their visibility and adapt their operations to an increasingly digital world.

Grab Malaysia managing director Sean Goh said small business and micro-entrepreneurs who moved online saw a 25 per cent increase in online revenue through the Grab platform during this period.

Between March and April 2020, Grab Malaysia has rolled out 11 initiatives to support small businesses, driver- and delivery-partners, frontliners, as well as communities impacted by Covid-19.

The GDS programme will facilitate either by giving entrepreneurs a digital shopfront on the Grab platform or through e-payments integration.

Among the key components of the programme are lower GrabExpress prices, support local heroes with free advertisement and create personalised advertisements, help them to accept online payment through Remote GrabPay Link, and improve businesses’ discoverability via Nearby Merchants section on the Grab app.

Grab is also partnering with the government to connect rural entrepreneurs to the digital economy through various iniatitives which include Shop Malaysia Online, DesaMall, and Inisiatif Digital Selangor-Grab.

“Private companies like Grab are using our platform and tech to find ways for even the smallest micro-entrepreneur or business to continue sustaining their livelihoods in these challenging times.

“The future is uncertain, but we are a community that knows how to face adversity, and thrive,” Goh added. — Bernama