Bursa Malaysia extends losses at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 ― Bursa Malaysia extended losses across the board at mid-afternoon today, with all indices remaining in the red territory, tracking the overnight rout on Wall Street.

Renewed fears of a second Covid-19 wave will further dampen global growth continued to send chills to the markets, dealers said.

At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 21.75 points to 1,535.50 from yesterday’s close of 1,557.25.

The index opened 44.86 points lower at 1,512.39.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 889 versus 186, while 289 counters were unchanged, 545 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 5.88 billion units worth RM3.30 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell 18 sen to RM7.90, Tenaga shed six sen to RM11.90, Public Bank dropped 48 sen to RM16.76, Petronas Chemicals reduced 18 sen to RM6.52 and IHH Healthcare eased five sen to RM5.45.

Of the most actives, AT Systematization slid 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen, Lambo eased half-a-sen to two sen, while Connectcounty up five sen to 36 sen, Luster Industries added one sen to 12.5 sen and Pegasus edged up half-a-sen 1.5 sen..

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 161.08 points to 10,800.63, the FBMT 100 Index fell 157.83 points to 10,663.34 and the FBM 70 tumbled 224.57 points to 13,295.73.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 130.95 points to 12,243.05 and the FBM ACE decreased 76.69 points to 5,759.82.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 2.42 points to 135.59, the Plantation Index slipped 57.35 points to 6,755.19 and the Financial Services Index dropped 298.86 points to 13,350.35. ― Bernama