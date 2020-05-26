Chile’s Latam Airlines files for US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

File photo of passengers waiting to check in for their flights at the departure area of Latam Airlines inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

LAS CONDES (Chile), May 26 — Latam Airlines Group SA said today the company and its affiliates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the United States have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US

Latin America’s largest airline said it secured funding from shareholders, including the Cueto and Amaro families, and Qatar Airways, to provide up to US$900 million (RM3.9 billion) in debtor-in-possession financing.

Latam Airlines said its affiliates in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay were not included in the filing. — Reuters