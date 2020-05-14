Tesla starts building Long Range Model 3 cars at China plant

File picture of Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, May 14 — US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said today it had started producing Long Range Model 3 vehicles in its Shanghai factory and aimed to deliver them to customers soon.

The company said the model would be sold at 344,050 yuan (RM210,325), keeping the price steady even after China stops offering generous subsidies from July for electric vehicles that cost more than 300,000 yuan.

At present, the starting price for the cheaper Standard Range Model 3 is 271,550 yuan after the subsidy. — Reuters