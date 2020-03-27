2,732 companies receive approval to operate during MCO, says Miti

A Jaya Grocer staff arranging cans of beer in Ipoh. Miti has approved 2,732 companies that applied for the resumption of operations during the MCO period. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has approved a total of 2,732 of the 9,290 companies that had applied for the resumption of operations during the movement control order (MCO) period.

According to Miti, the information was until 12 noon today.

It said the approval rate was 29.41 per cent, of which 2,794 applications (30.08 per cent) were rejected, while 1,885 (20.29 per cent) were on the Keep In View (KIV) list and the rest (1,879 or 20.22 per cent) were still in the process of being screened.

“Permission to operate must be given to certain companies to ensure that the supply of essentials and critical products will be sufficient for public use throughout the MCO period and will be valid until April 14, 2020,” it said in a statement.

Among the manufacturing sector and production of essentials and critical general goods are as followed: food and beverage; household goods products (including hand sanitisers); personal protective equipment (including face masks); pharmaceutical; packaging and printing materials especially for the food and beverage industry; medical devices, and surgery; and oil and gas.

According to Miti, among the reasons for the rejection was most of the companies did not comply with the stipulated requirements including applying for non-essential and critical sectors; companies submit incomplete or inaccurate information and has not submitted a reduction of the workforce to a minimum or at least 50 per cent as determined by the National Security Council.

For companies that received approvals according to the government’s set of requirements, they need to adhere to several requirements including only the number of employees and the list of MITI-approved workers come to work, provide daily body temperature checks, provide hand sanitation and face masks for workers.

In addition, the company also must ensure their premises are sanitised three times a day, practice social distancing and if an employee is infected with Covid-19 the employer should immediately notify the nearest Health Office or Government Hospital.

“Miti has given the list of companies that have been approved to the Royal Malaysian Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs for inspection and monitoring. The failure of the companies to adhere to the stipulated requirements can cause their approval to be cancelled and rescinded,” it said. — Bernama