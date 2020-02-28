Mohd Shukrie appointed CEO of MAHB

The exterior of low-cost carrier terminal KLIA2 in Sepang as photographed on January 7, 2014. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 Feb — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has appointed Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh as its new group chief executive officer (CEO), effective March 2, 2020.

Mohd Shukrie first joined MAHB in May 2019 as chief operating officer (COO). Subsequently, he was appointed as acting group CEO in January 2020, the airport operator said in a statement today.

Prior to joining MAHB, Mohd Shukrie held various leadership roles in several companies in Malaysia, among others, as principal controller, chief financial officer, COO, and CEO in various entities within the DRB-HICOM Group, including being entrusted as CEO of KL Airport Services Sdn Bhd, the aircraft ground handling, cargo, and logistics arm of DRB-HICOM Group.

He had also served as group CEO of Konsortium Logistik Bhd and Pos Malaysia Bhd; CEO of AirAsia’s Redbox Logistics; and COO of AirAsia Malaysia.

Mohd Shukrie, who holds a degree in Business Studies from the University of North London, is a chartered accountant with the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, the UK, and a member of Malaysian Institute of Accountants. — Bernama