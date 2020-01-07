MAHB stock falls after group CEO’s sudden departure

As the morning trading wraps, MAHB shares dropped 2.91 per cent to RM7.34 with 2.38 million shares traded. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) shares on Bursa Malaysia declined 22 sen at lunch break following the abrupt departure of its group chief executive Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin yesterday.

The airport operator in a statement yesterday said its chief operating officer Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh would temporarily fill the position as acting group CEO.

An analyst said the sudden departure of Raja Azmi, who was promoted to the position on Jan 4, last year will cause uncertainty in the operations of MAHB in the near future.

As the morning trading wraps, MAHB shares dropped 2.91 per cent to RM7.34 with 2.38 million shares traded. ― Bernama