Mukhriz hopes to attract investments from ambassadors’ visit to Kedah

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 7 — The visit of foreign ambassadors to Kedah to look at the facilities, development and technology is expected to lure investments in the state.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said so far, the feedback had been positive and most ambassadors were impressed by the beauty and development in the state.

“We hope that some of them will share their findings with their respective countries to attract investors and boost Kedah’s economic growth.

“We have prepared comprehensive packages and there are many things that can interest them besides the beautiful natural environment. Kedah is not only about Langkawi, there are many other places of interest,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Earlier, Mukhriz launched a ‘Familiarisation Visit For Diplomatic Corps’ programme at Sungai Merbok Tourism Complex which was attended by 42 delegates from 30 countries comprising ambassadors, their representatives and wives.

Mukhriz said the three-day programme organised for the second time was aimed at giving foreign delegates the opportunity to get to know Kedah better. — Bernama