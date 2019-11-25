MATRADE assists Malaysian firms eyeing Middle East construction projects

General view of Dubai’s cranes at a construction site in Dubai, UAE December 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is promoting Malaysian companies in construction and building materials sector at the Big 5 show in Dubai, to attract potential buyers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that are working on projects for World Expo 2020.

The three-day initiative, which starts today, is timely given that Dubai will be hosting World Expo 2020 and the World Cup Qatar 2022, the national trade promotion agency said in a statement today.

Its director of construction and business services section, Rusiah Mohamed, said this event would not only highlight high-quality and innovative made-in-Malaysia products but would also attract strategic partners from a number of construction projects in the Middle East.

“MATRADE aims to attract the attention of mega project owners in Dubai such as Dubai Metro Red Line Extension, Container Terminal 4 of the Jebel Ali Port Expansion project, the Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences located in Palm Jumeirah, and the Dubai Harbor Creek project, among others, at the event.

“We know that there are key decision-makers involved in these projects who will be at the event,” she said.

This year marks MATRADE’s 19th participation in Big 5, the largest and most influential building and construction exhibitions in the Middle East, with 25 Malaysian companies taking part and showcasing their various products including facade, water heaters, sanitary wares, switches, kitchenware and water tanks.

Apart from the showcase, MATRADE’s trade office in Dubai is also coordinating a series of business meetings to match Malaysian companies and potential buyers at the event.

“Over the years, our trade office in Dubai has accumulated a sizeable database of buyers from the region and this database is used to match our Malaysian companies with high-value buyers.

“The business matching is considered one of our key facilitations as it increases the chances for Malaysian companies to secure export deals,” she added. — Bernama