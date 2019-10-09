Singapore surpasses US to become most competitive economy

The report suggested in order to become a global innovation hub, Singapore needs to promote entrepreneurship and further improve its skills base. — Reuters pic

HANOI, Oct 9 — Singapore has surpassed the United States (US) to become the most competitive economy in the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s latest Global Competitiveness Report, released today, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

The global league table is based on 12 pillars, namely institutions, infrastructure, ICT adoption, macro-economic stability, health, skills, product market, labour market, financial system, market size, business dynamism and innovation capability.

Singapore scored 84.8 points compared to the US’ 83.7 points. The country ranked first for the infrastructure pillar, citizens’ health and labour markets. Other high-scoring areas included the financial system, market efficiency and macroeconomic stability.

The report suggested in order to become a global innovation hub, Singapore needs to promote entrepreneurship and further improve its skills base.

The US dropped to second place with 83.7 points, which was lower than the 85.6 points it recorded in 2018.

Despite an overall weaker performance this year, the WEF said the US remains one of the most competitive economies in the world.

It is still an innovation powerhouse, ranking second on the innovation capability pillar, and first in terms of business dynamism, boasting the second-largest market, and home to one of the most dynamic financial systems in the world.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong (China), the Netherlands and Switzerland came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Vietnam is ranked 67th, moving up 10 places from the 2018 ranking. — Bernama