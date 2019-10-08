Lazada Malaysia sees 97pc growth in new sellers within a year

An employee is seen at the headquarters of Lazada Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur November 11, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Lazada Malaysia has reported a staggering 97 per cent growth in new sellers on the platform since September last year, with the highest growth seen from Kelantan, Labuan and Kedah.

Chief business officer Kevin Lee said the sellers are the base of Lazada’s business and it is now growing in states where it had never imagined possible before.

“The sellers on our platform have been growing at a double-digit rate year-on-year and this is possible because we have been doing a lot of engagements with them,” he told a press conference held here in conjunction with the inaugural one-day WECOMMERCE 2019 summit, which was attended by 2,000 participants.

In building a conducive and diverse seller community across the nation, Lazada also developed an official seller community on Facebook, which has become increasingly active with close to an 80 per cent increase in members since September last year, Lee said.

Commenting on the summit, he said it brought together retail and e-commerce experts, global traders, sellers and entrepreneurs around the region to share best practices, upskill themselves through analytic tools and training, network for business matching opportunities and discover new retail concepts to stay ahead of the ever-evolving consumer demands.

Participants met with traders and suppliers from Asean, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand to discuss their business needs, saw sneak peeks of upcoming outfits from Malaysian designers and previewed make-up through Augmented Reality mirrors.

Lee said Lazada Malaysia also invited many brands, suppliers and manufacturers from overseas to exhibit their products and services, and gave local sellers the opportunity to do business matching and create a partnership that would help them grow faster.

Meanwhile, Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Leo Chow said Lazada is committed to uplifting communities through e-commerce by providing sellers with the best technology, tools and knowledge to accelerate the growth of their businesses and the digital economy.

“We believe that by creating opportunities and reducing barriers for businesses to flourish, we can build a robust e-commerce ecosystem for the future.

“Good partnerships and technological innovations are often the catalysts of successful businesses and retail trends, which is why we are introducing business matching to boost resources available to Malaysian digital entrepreneurs, as well as showcasing Lazada’s capabilities in tech for a glimpse into the future of e-commerce selling and buying,” he added. — Bernama