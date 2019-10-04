Honda Malaysia recalls 23,476 cars for Takata airbag inflator replacements

The replacement stock for the Takata front airbag inflator for the 23,476 units will be available in stages, said Honda Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Honda Malaysia is recalling 23,476 Honda vehicles that were recalled earlier to replace the Takata front airbag inflators.

It said vehicle owners who are affected will receive notification letters from Honda Malaysia along with the details of the recall and stock availability.

The affected models recalled for the Takata front driver airbag inflator replacements are the Civic (model year 2006-2007 and 2009-2011), CR-V (2007-2008 and 2010-2011), Stream (2010 and 2012), Insight (2011-2012), City (2009-2013) and Jazz (2012-2013).

Meanwhile, the models recalled for Takata front passenger airbag inflator replacements are the Accord (model year 2003, 2005-2006, 2008-2009 and 2011-2012), Stream (2003-2005), CR-V (2002-2009), Jazz (2003-2007 and 2009-2012), City (2003-2009) and Civic (2003-2011).

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers once again. As customer safety is always Honda’s top priority, the company believes this replacement is necessary as a precautionary action and we urge affected customers to replace the defective Takata front airbag inflators as soon as possible.

“Honda Malaysia also appeals to affected Honda customers who have yet to replace their affected Takata front airbag inflators replaced to do so urgently as it may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated, resulting in injury or fatality,” it said in a statement today.

The replacement stock for the Takata front airbag inflator for these 23,476 units will be available in stages, Honda Malaysia said, adding that it is doing its best to ensure 100 per cent stock availability in the shortest period of time.

The replacement is free of charge and the cost will be borne by the company.

“Honda Malaysia would like to emphasise that all of its current selling models are not affected and the company will continue to uphold transparency and stringent controls to ensure customer safety,” it said.

Vehicle owners can check their vehicles’ recall status either by logging on to the website or www.productrecall.honda.com.my or by calling Honda’s Toll Free number at 1-800-88-2020. — Bernama