Hilton, PNB to open first Conrad Luxury brand in Malaysia

In Malaysia, Hilton currently operates 11 properties across three key brands ― Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, has signed a management agreement with Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) to open the Conrad Kuala Lumpur here.

Slated for completion in 2021, the entry of the 544-room new-build hotel will mark the launch of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s global luxury brand, into the country.

Conrad Kuala Lumpur will be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 17 distinct hotel brands.

“We are excited to continue expanding our footprint and portfolio of brands across the country by working with the right partners on the right opportunities.

“PNB is a highly regarded investment institution in Malaysia and we are truly honoured to be working alongside them to introduce our luxury Conrad brand to the burgeoning market,” said Hilton's senior vice president (development, Asia & Australasia) Guy Phillips, in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, PNB Property/Real Estate executive vice president, Rizal Ramli said the partnership with Hilton is part of PNB's active asset enhancement initiatives to sustain returns from domestic real estate investments.

“Conrad Kuala Lumpur is a welcome addition to our real estate portfolio which we believe will contribute to strengthening the appeal of the city’s central business district,” he said.

In Malaysia, Hilton currently operates 11 properties across three key brands ― Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn.

Over the next three to five years, the company is targeting to open nine hotels, including five under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand, as well as the introduction of lifestyle brand, Canopy by Hilton. ― Bernama