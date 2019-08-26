Perodua Bezza is best-selling new sub-1.0 litre sedan In Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) launches the Perodua Bezza Limited Edition at the Malaysia Autoshow 2019 at Taman Ekspo Pertanian Malaysia Serdang (MAEPS) April 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Perodua Bezza has emerged as Sri Lanka’s best-selling new sub-1.0 litre sedan while in the first seven months of 2019, the model led the sub-1.0 litre class in terms of new vehicle sales, across all body styles.

Priced at Rs3.69 million (RM86,200) upon its launch in June 2017, the Perodua Bezza has found some 1,500 Sri Lankan buyers to date, placing it among the fastest-selling models Perodua has ever offered there, together with the Perodua Axia, which has sold some 3,000 units since 2015, it said in a statement today.

“Sri Lanka is the Perodua brand’s biggest overseas market, where local distributor Unimo Enterprises has sold over 15,600 Perodua cars since 1997,” it said.

Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said Perodua will continue to support its overseas distributors as the company looks to expand in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We work very closely with Unimo to provide product knowledge and technical training for their sales and service staff, so our valued Sri Lankan customers can rest assured knowing that their Bezzas and Axias are always in the best of hands,” he said.

Perodua aims to export 3,270 cars this year — a considerable 50 per cent more than last year’s 2,184 units. — Bernama