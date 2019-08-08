Abdul Razib Dawood appointed as new Energy Commission CEO

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 8 — The Energy Commission (ST) has appointed Abdul Razib Dawood as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective August 1, to replace Azhar Omar who retired on April 1.

Abdul Razib, who graduated from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom, with a Bachelor of Engineering and from University of Manitoba, Canada with a Master of Science, has a vast 25 years’ experience in the energy industry, said ST in a statement here today.

It said Abdul Razib had assumed key roles in Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Sime Darby Energy Sdn Bhd before joining Australian utility company, ElectraNet Pty Ltd, as well as Senergy Econnect Australia Pty Ltd.

“Abdul Razib later joined ST as the head of Electricity Market Operation unit from October 2012 to August 2017, before entrusted to be the CEO of Malaysia Nuclear Power Corp from 2017 to 2018. He was appointed as ST chief operating officer on April 9 last year,” said the commission. — Bernama