Halal certification gives industry players an edge in the markets, says minister

PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — The halal certification issued by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is globally recognised and enables local halal industry players to penetrate the domestic and international markets without being confined to Muslim consumers, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

He said the halal certification is expected to boost the reach of halal products in the coming years, riding on the expanding global halal market, which is projected to reach US$9.71 trillion by 2025, and economic growth of Islamic countries such as Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Pakistan.

Mujahid said the government was optimistic of the potential of the halal industry if the understanding of the Islamic halal concept could be enhanced among consumers globally besides being spurred by effective promotion.

“To ensure that halal products continue to be accepted, industry players cannot compromise the standards set when obtaining the Jakim’s halal certification, and this must be proven when their products are presented to consumers,” he said when launching the Malaysian Halal Fiesta (Halfest Jakim) here today.

On Halfest Jakim, Mujahid said it would be held from Sept 4 to 8 at the Mines Exhibition Centre (MIECC), Seri Kembangan, with the involvement of more than 450 entrepreneurs showcasing their products at 500 booths provided.

The eighth edition of Halfest Jakim, which will be organised in collaboration with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council, is expected to attract more than 80,000 visitors with sales estimated at RM70 million, he said.

Started in 2011, he said Halfest Jakim was a government initiative to empower the halal industry, raise traders and consumers’ awareness of the importance of Jakim’s halal certification, and strengthen the branding position of products produced by small and medium enterprises. — Bernama