Sacofa partners Xperanti in internet of things pilot projects for Sarawak

Sacofa managing director Mohamed Zaid Zaini says the MoU between the company and Xperanti IOT (M) Sdn Bhd will enable Sarawak to take part in the economic opportunities it will create. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 9 ― Sarawak ICT infrastructure company Sacofa Sdn Bhd signed a memorandum of understanding today with Xperanti IOT (M) Sdn Bhd to explore projects on the internet of things that can be rolled out statewide using the Sigfox network.

The formality was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg at the end of the two-day International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak 2019 here.

“This MoU will enable Sarawak to take part in the economic opportunities it will create,” Sacofa managing director Mohamed Zaid Zaini told reporters.

Experanti chief operating officer Vicks Kanagasingam said his company is very encouraged by Sacofa’s ambition in Sarawak to support the Digital Economy.

“This strategic collaboration between Sacofa and Xperanti is timely for enterprises in Sarawak that want to adopt Industry 4.0 with practical and proven Industrial IoT solutions based on Sigfox technology.

“Furthermore, the other key objective of this collaboration between Sacofa and Xperanti is to develop an ecosystem of IoT start-ups in Sarawak to support the digital economy and fasttrack the adoption of Industry 4.0 to bridge the digital divide by implementing community- driven IoT-based solutions such as to monitor water quality and levels, and to monitor air quality and the environment,” he said.

Sacofa is also partnering Brunei’s DST International (B) Sdn Bhd to set up a joint venture company called Datastream Sacofa Telecommunications Alliance Sdn Bhd (DSTA).

Under the JV, DSTA’s businesses will include the acquisition, management, maintenance or provision of network facilities, network service, applications service, and content applications service.

This new development is expected to further boost the rollout of affordable high-speed broadband Sarawak.

Sacofa and DST International signed an MoU at the 13th World Islamic Economic Forum in Kuching on November 23, 2017 to form a strategic collaboration to bring international broadband quality to Sarawak.

Mohamed Zaid said the collaboration with DST reflects the good bilateral relations between Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam.

“We greatly hope this joint venture with DST further fulfils the agenda of Sarawak-Brunei Darussalam bilateral cooperation committee which we are a part of.

“By combining our complementing skillsets and experience, we are confident of good synergy to achieve our objectives which will ultimately benefit Sarawak,” he said.

Mohamed Zaid said the addition of DSTA to the existing RSPs Celcom and Maxis will offer Sarawakians more choices for broadband services and prices will be driven down due to healthy market competition.