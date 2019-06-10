Mondelez Malaysia eyes double-digit growth via Shopee

Mondelez Malaysia is eyeing a double-digit growth this year through its partnership with online shopping platform Shopee.

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Mondelez Malaysia, a leading confectionery manufacturer, is eyeing a double-digit growth this year through its partnership with online shopping platform Shopee which has more than 20 million customers in its database.

Head of category planning and activation Mondelez International (Malaysia and Singapore) Ivan Oh said sales had been growing rapidly following the partnership, established in 2017.

“Before working with Shopee, our products were sold via retailers throughout Malaysia and sales were strong but remained at a single-digit growth. However, with the e-commerce platform, we are growing at a faster rate,” said Oh when met at the company’s headquarters, recently.

Oh said to date, there were more than 100 brands under Mondelez such as Cadbury, Tiger, Oreo, Chipsmore and Jacob’s, as well as limited edition and custom made products, available only at Shopee Mall.

“Currently, we are also focusing on the e-gift segment to provide a choice for customers who want to buy our products as a gift for their loved ones,” he said, adding that although some products were temperature-sensitive, Mondelez was committed to ensuring its products were delivered in good condition.

Oh added that the company was planning to launch several new products soon with Shopee being among the first platforms to sell it.

“During the ‘bulan kemerdekaan’ celebration last year, we had launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Kopi-C via Shopee and it had received quite a response,” he said.

Meanwhile, marketing lead of Shopee Malaysia Marianne Chuo said the company would continue to provide marketing solutions to its participating merchants.

She said it was confident Mondelez would be able to further strengthen its position through various programmes offered by Shopee including Shopee University, as well as activities such as Shopee Live, Shopee Quiz, Goyang Shopee and Shocking Sale.

“We are committed to providing continuous support to our sellers and with our expertise, we are confident in helping them market their products and subsequently, increase their sales,” she said. — Bernama