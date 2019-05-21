US stocks bounce after Huawei ban delayed

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York May 6, 2019. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 21 — Wall Street stocks bounced early today after two down sessions as the United States granted a 90-day reprieve to companies affected by a ban on Chinese telecom company Huawei.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,789.33, up 0.4 per cent.

The broad-based gained 0.6 per cent to 2,857.35, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 7,760.83.

Stocks fell sharply yesterday after Google began to sever ties with Huawei. But the US Commerce Department announced late yesterday it would delay implementation of the ban for 90 days to allow companies to adjust their operations and avoid sudden disruption.

The delay helped lift stocks early today but analysts said the Huawei controversy still underscores the brittleness of US-China relations amid protracted trade negotiations.

“This is a Band-Aid that will stop some of yesterday’s bleeding for a bit but it’s not a permanent stitch,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“In effect, market sentiment is being leased from one day to the next, paced by the headline du jour that ‘sets the tone’ with respect to dealings on trade matters.”

Google parent Alphabet gained 0.5 per cent, while chip companies Qualcomm and Micron Technology rallied after falling yesterday.

Tesla Motors fell 2.0 per cent following another downcast analyst report about the company’s prospects, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analysts have pointed to a cost-cutting push from Chief Executive Elon Musk as evidence that the company’s troubles are deeper than expected. — AFP