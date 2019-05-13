Greatech to raise RM73.05m from IPO

Greatech Technology will be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd, offering 119.75 million shares, where 18.78 million of the shares are eligible for the public, with an IPO price of 61 sen per share. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Greatech Technology Bhd, an industrial automation solutions provider, aims to raise RM73.05 million from its initial public offering (IPO), said chief executive officer Tan Eng Kee.

Of the total proceeds, RM18 million would be utilised for business expansion and development and marketing activities, RM5 million for capital and research and development expenditure and RM36.55 million for working capital, he said.

Meanwhile, the remaining RM8.5 million would be used for repayment of bank borrowings and defrayment of IPO expenses, he said.

“We try to expand our footprint in the US market, so we are going to establish an office, engineering sales and services support in the country and small portion in China.

“We are looking at the east coast, Arizona and some in the area of Silicon Valley...(hope to start to commence) in the second half of this year,” he told press conference after launching the company’s prospectus here today.

Greatech Technology will be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd, offering 119.75 million shares, where 18.78 million of the shares are eligible for the public, with an IPO price of 61 sen per share.

The group is slated for listing on June 13, with a market capitalisation of RM381.86 million.

Asked on why the US market is selected, Tan said the country is always ahead in terms of technology innovation and believed its unemployment rate is much better than other regions.

“Majority of the expansion allocation will be set aside for US market,” he said.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, the group recorded a revenue of RM219.58 million and tax after profit of RM31.72 million with approximately 90 per cent of the revenue derived from overseas.

Its 2017 revenue amounted to RM93.91 million, higher than RM22.7 million it chalked in 2016 and RM21.39 million in 2015.

Tan said the group targeted between 10 and 15 per cent growth in revenue this year, backed by a slew of new projects coming up from the new and existing clients.

Also present to witness the launch of the prospectus was Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) CEO Datuk Norhalim Yunus who believed Greatech Technology’s excellent growth trajectory would easily push the IPO for premium performance during the listing.

“The group is in the right industry, namely in automation and robotics, besides solar, which currently expanding rapidly.

“I believe they have a bright future with a formidable list of clients,” he said.

The group received fundings from MTDC for Commercialisation of Research and Development Fund, Technology Acquisition Fund and Business Growth Fund. — Bernama