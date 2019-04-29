Ringgit closes slightly lower on mild profit-taking

Investors remained cautious over the uncertainties on the global economic outlook this week, focusing on the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy meeting, Brexit negotiations and global data to be released, including on US core inflation and payrolls. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The ringgit closed slightly lower against the US dollar today on mild profit-taking activities, after the local currency ended moderately higher last week, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1320/1350 against the greenback compared with 4.1310/1340 at Friday’s close.

The dealer said investors remained cautious over the uncertainties on the global economic outlook this week, focusing on the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy meeting, Brexit negotiations and several global data to be released, including on US core inflation and payrolls.

Investors, he said, were awaiting for the outcome of these events before making any investment plan this week.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0349/0382 from 3.0306/0332 on Friday and depreciated versus the British pound to 5.3452/3507 from 5.3302/3362.

The local currency weakened vis-a-vis the yen to 3.6982/7019 from 3.6966/6997, and declined against the euro to 4.6113/6163 from 4.6007/6044. — Bernama