Perodua has delivered 100,000 units of Myvi since November 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Perodua achieved another milestone by delivering 100,000 units of third-generation of Perodua Myvi, since November 2017.

Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Dr Zahari Husin said since the third-generation Perodua Myvi’s launch in November 2017, the second national car maker has delivered over 100,000 units with an average delivery of over 1,560 units a week.

“The customer feedback has been largely positive, with many of them liking the Myvi’s stylish looks, practicality, ease to drive, low running costs thanks to its frugality and economical maintenance, generous space despite its compact size, plus advanced features usually only found in more premium cars,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Perodua Myvi is by far the most successful model in the history with the original Myvi launched in 2005 into a market then dominated by sedans.

“By 2013, it had overtaken the Kancil’s all-time sales (708,000 units from 1994 to 2009) and to date, we have sold nearly 1.1 million Myvis altogether,” he said.

Orders for the third-generation Myvi have reached a cumulative 150,000 units and Perodua continues to work hard to fulfil those orders as properly and promptly as it can.

Perodua closed 2018 with a record 227,243 cars sold, making it Malaysia’s leading car maker for the 13th consecutive year. The company has sold nearly 3.5 million cars since 1994. — Bernama