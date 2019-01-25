Malay Mail

Singapore’s LTA proposes licensing ride-hailing firms such as Grab and GoJek

Published 46 minutes ago on 25 January 2019

Taxi operators in Singapore are licensed by the Land Transport Authority but ride-hailing firms such as Grab and GoJek are not. — TODAY pic
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 ― Ride-hailing firms such as Grab and GoJek will be licensed and both taxi and ride-hailing operators must allow their drivers to drive for other operators, if proposals by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) are carried through.

Right now, taxi operators are licensed by the LTA but ride-hailing firms are not. Grab is barred from driver exclusivity arrangements while taxi and other private-hire car firms are not.

The new rules proposed to govern the point-to-point transport sector come more than five years after private ride-hailing apps first disrupted the taxi industry here.

The proposals were released for public consultation by the LTA yesterday and the public may provide feedback until Feb 21.

