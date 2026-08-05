KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said up to 40 parliamentarians have expressed their willingness to debate the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on the Tabung Haji (TH) board at the Dewan Rakyat special sitting next week.

He said the Cabinet was also informed that Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul had agreed for the special sitting to be held continuously without a break.

“It is expected that 35 to 40 Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed their interest to debate the issue,” he said at the weekly post-Cabinet media conference broadcast live today.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman, said the public could follow the Dewan Rakyat special sitting through live broadcasts on all official media channels.

On July 31, it was reported that the Dewan Rakyat special sitting on the RCI report regarding the Tabung Haji board would be held on August 11.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the special sitting was scheduled for that date after obtaining Johari’s approval.

TH’s financial crisis, involving an asset and liability mismatch, led to the implementation of a large-scale recovery plan before the establishment of the RCI to investigate issues arising from the period between 2014 and 2020.

Yesterday, the government agreed to reclassify and disclose the RCI report to the public, in addition to deciding on further investigations by enforcement agencies based on new findings.