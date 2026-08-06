GEORGE TOWN, Aug 6 — The Penang State Education Department (JPNPP) has launched an internal investigation into an incident involving a female secondary school student who was allegedly subjected to sexual harassment and cyberbullying.

In a statement today, JPNPP said it is extending its full cooperation to the police, who are investigating the case.

“The department’s immediate priority is to protect the student involved. Psychosocial support interventions are also being provided to assist the victim,” the statement said.

JPNPP stressed that it has zero tolerance for any form of sexual misconduct or bullying and vowed to take the strictest action against anyone found responsible.

Yesterday, the mother of a Form Five student appealed for justice after alleging that her daughter had been subjected to sexual bullying and cyber harassment since April.

The 46-year-old woman claimed that images of her daughter’s face had been manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI) and distributed through posters displayed around the school and in public areas, as well as circulated on social media.

She said the family has lodged three police reports and filed a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over fake social media accounts that used her daughter’s name and photographs. The student also works as a part-time model. — Bernama