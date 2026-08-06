SEREMBAN, Aug 6 — Negeri Sembilan’s new state executive council line-up is scheduled to be sworn in before Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir at Istana Besar Seri Menanti tomorrow morning.

According to an invitation issued by the State Secretary’s Office corporate unit, media coverage will begin at 9.45 am.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim is expected to attend the ceremony.

Ismail, the Juasseh assemblyman, was sworn in as Menteri Besar last Sunday.

Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) formed the new state government after securing 25 of the 36 seats contested in Saturday’s 16th state election.

BN won 18 seats and PN seven, giving the two coalitions a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

Pakatan Harapan secured the remaining 11 seats, nine of which were won by DAP. — Bernama