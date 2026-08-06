KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Cooperation among parties in the Unity Government remains strong and stable despite political developments in states including Johor and Negeri Sembilan, according to Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Madani government spokesman, said state-level political developments had nothing to do with the government’s stance and commitment at the federal level.

“At the federal level, we signed an agreement before forming the Unity Government, and our coalition partners have shown a clear commitment to it,” he told reporters after a round-table session held in conjunction with the launch of the Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2026 report.

Fahmi was responding to questions about whether political developments in Johor and Negeri Sembilan could affect the Unity Government’s stability.

In fact, he said the government saw no current threat to its stability. — Bernama