IPOH, Aug 6 — Police have confirmed that a 54-year-old man died at a care home in Taman Choong Kwee, Tanjung Rambutan, on Tuesday, due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said a forensic specialist from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital confirmed the cause after an autopsy was carried out yesterday.

“The incident is believed to have occurred on the night of Aug 3, when the man was said to have behaved aggressively and disturbed other residents.

“A caregiver is believed to have ordered the victim to be restrained, after which several residents and the caregiver proceeded to beat and step on the victim,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference following a rank conferment ceremony for the Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief and a handover of the Taiping district police chief’s post today.

Mohd Alwi said preliminary checks revealed that the care home had been operating since 2012 but held only a business registration with the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

“To date, no documents have been submitted to show that the premises hold a valid registration or an operating licence from the Social Welfare Department, Ipoh City Council, or approval letters from the Ministry of Health Malaysia,” he said.

“The premises were also found to lack CCTV cameras. Police are currently completing investigations from all angles, including recording witness statements and closely coordinating with relevant agencies,” he added.

He said four residents and a caregiver, aged between 35 and 55, have been arrested and remanded for four days to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, at the ceremony, ACP Mohd Ridzuan Nor Ihsan was appointed as the new Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, while Taiping acting police chief Supt Mohd Ariffridzuan Ezahar handed over his duties to ACP S. Saravanan, who had previously served as Kuala Muda’s deputy police chief. — Bernama