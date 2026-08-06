IPOH, Aug 6 — A caregiver at a care home in Tanjung Rambutan allegedly instructed several residents to tie up a 54-year-old man before he was beaten to death, police said.

The Star reported Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin as saying that initial investigations found the incident occurred late on Aug 3 after the victim allegedly became aggressive and disturbed other residents at the care home.

“A caregiver instructed that the victim be tied up before several residents started hitting and stepping on him.

“The post-mortem examination confirmed that the victim died from blunt trauma injuries to the head,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohd Alwi said the victim was one of 21 residents at the care home.

He said police arrested five men, comprising four residents and one caregiver, aged between 35 and 55.

All five suspects have been remanded for four days until Aug 8 to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Mohd Alwi said checks found that the care home had been operating since 2012 but was only registered as a business with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

“There are no documents to show it has a valid operating licence or registration with the Welfare Department, Ipoh City Council (MBI) or Health Ministry approval.

“It also did not have any closed-circuit television cameras,” he said, adding that investigations were being conducted from all aspects.

“If any other legal violations are uncovered, appropriate action will be taken under relevant laws,” he said.

Mohd Alwi urged the public not to speculate on the case as it could interfere with ongoing investigations.