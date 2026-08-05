KLUANG, Aug 5 — A 19-year-old college student’s remand has been extended by one day to assist investigations into the death of a newborn baby found with stab wounds in a house toilet here late last month.

The remand extension order was issued by Magistrate Nurasidah A. Rahman at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

The extension was granted to allow investigators to complete their probe under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 315 of the same code for causing or attempting to cause the death of a newborn baby.

The male suspect, represented by lawyer Ramesh Vasan, was previously remanded for seven days from July 30 until today.

On July 29, the suspect was arrested after police received a report regarding a female college student who was admitted to Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) here and believed to have recently given birth.

Further investigations at the rented house where the female student lived in Taman Setia Mutiara led to the discovery of a deceased female baby in the toilet.

The baby was found to have several stab wounds on its body, although the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the female student is currently being detained at HEBHK for medical treatment.