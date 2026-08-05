ALOR SETAR, Aug 5 — The Kedah Immigration Department arrested 81 undocumented migrants during Ops Sapu at a construction site in Kuala Kedah yesterday.

The department said the operation, which began at 9.50am, was carried out following intelligence gathering and public tip-offs, and involved 19 officers from its Immigration Action Unit under the Enforcement Division.

It said 127 individuals, comprising Malaysians and foreign nationals, were inspected.

“A total of 81 undocumented migrants were arrested, comprising 73 men and eight women, namely 42 Bangladeshis, 26 Indonesians, 10 Myanmar nationals, one Pakistani and two Indians,” the department said in a statement.

It added that all those arrested are suspected of committing offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963, including entering and remaining in Malaysia without valid passes or permits, overstaying, and breaching the conditions of their passes.

During the same operation, a witness summons (Form 29) was also issued to facilitate investigations.

All the undocumented migrants arrested were taken to the department for documentation before being placed at an immigration depot for further investigation and action.

The department said enforcement operations would continue on an ongoing basis without compromise to curb the presence of undocumented migrants in the state, warning that stern action would be taken against any employer or individual found employing or harbouring foreign nationals in violation of immigration laws.

Members of the public with information on the presence of undocumented migrants or breaches of immigration laws are urged to channel the information to the Kedah Immigration Department by calling 04-733 3302, via email at [email protected], or through the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA). — Bernama