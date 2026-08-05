KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) has opened tenders for Packages 2 and 5 of the Juru-Sungai Dua Traffic Dispersal Project (PTJSD) as the project enters its next phase, with Package 1 recording an overall physical progress of 34.63 per cent as of July 31.

In a statement today, PLUS said the tender process for Packages 2 and 5 was underway, marking another milestone in the implementation of the project.

“The progress achieved to date demonstrates the strong commitment of all parties involved in delivering PTJSD on schedule. The opening of tenders for Packages 2 and 5 also marks another significant milestone towards delivering a long-term solution to ease traffic congestion along the Juru-Sungai Dua corridor,” it said.

To maintain the project’s momentum, PLUS said it continued to optimise construction activities through simultaneous works at multiple locations, extended working hours, including weekends, and the deployment of high-capacity machinery to ensure the project remained on track.

It said it would continue to work closely with the Works Ministry, the Malaysian Highway Authority, the Penang government, local authorities, contractors and other stakeholders to ensure every phase of the project was implemented safely, efficiently and on schedule.

Under Package 1, utility relocation works have reached 75 per cent completion, while geotechnical works along Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, including the construction of a new bridge, have achieved 68 per cent completion.

“Works at the East-West Interchange have reached 48 per cent in preparation for the next phase of construction,” the statement said.

PTJSD is expected to benefit more than 200,000 highway users daily by separating expressway traffic from local traffic, reducing travel time along the Juru-Sungai Dua corridor from approximately one hour to about 20 minutes. — Bernama