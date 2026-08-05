IPOH, Aug 5 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Northern Brigade seized 120,220 kilogrammes of electronic waste (e-waste) worth about RM9.39 million, along with processing machinery, during raids on three premises around Ipoh on Aug 3.

Its commander SAC Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the operation also led to the arrest of 14 individuals aged between 20 and 50, comprising two local men believed to be the premises managers and 12 Myanmar workers, including eight men and four women.

He said intelligence gathered over a week found that the three premises were allegedly processing e-waste without approval from the Department of Environment (DOE), while operating under the guise of recycling factories.

“The raiding team also found e-waste stored in jumbo bags and piled up inside and around the three premises,” he told a press conference here today.

Balveer Singh said all the seized items had been handed over to the Perak DOE for investigation under Sections 18(1), 25(1), 34A and 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

He said the Immigration Department and the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) had also launched investigations under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Income Tax Act 1967, respectively.

Balveer Singh said the GOF would continue strengthening cooperation with relevant agencies to curb illegal e-waste processing and urged the public to report any suspicious activities involving e-waste to the authorities. — Bernama