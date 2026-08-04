TAWAU, August 4 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), through a joint operation with the Directorate General of Customs and Excise of Indonesia, is tightening border controls to combat the smuggling of subsidised goods and contraband between the two countries.

Sabah JKDM director Ahmad Taufik Sulaiman said that 120 inspections have been conducted around the state since the Joint Task Force (JTF) operation began on July 13.

“We share intelligence with the Indonesian Customs, and they conduct inspections in their waters to tackle this smuggling activity,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the seizures of various smuggled goods were recorded throughout the operation, including the seizure of 9,600 sticks of kretek cigarettes and 40,000 sticks of white cigarettes, worth RM73,859.20 including taxes, in the waters off Kampung Hidayat here on July 29.

According to him, the modus operandi of the syndicate involved was to smuggle goods from neighbouring countries using speedboats before transferring them to smaller boats to the water village areas around Tawau.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Taufik said the enforcement authorities also seized various subsidised controlled goods and grocery items worth RM351,598.82, including taxes, at an illegal jetty here on July 27.

The inspection of six land and sea vehicles at the jetty found 1,100 kilogrammes (kg) of imported Super rice, 1,105kg of packaged cooking oil, 690kg of granulated sugar, and 50 cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) weighing 14kg each.

Following the seizure at the illegal jetty, the JKDM managed to arrest two men in their 40s who are believed to be the masterminds behind the smuggling activities.

He also said several seizures of smuggled cigarettes were also carried out through the operation in other locations such as Kota Marudu, along the Keningau-Kimanis-Papar road, and roadblocks at the Beluran junction.

“Smuggling not only harms the country in terms of revenue, but also poses a threat to national security and the well-being of the people,” he added.

In this regard, he urged the public who have information related to smuggling activities to contact the Customs toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855, assuring that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential. — Bernama