IPOH, Aug 5 — Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 54-year-old local man at a nursing home in Tanjung Rambutan yesterday.

In a statement today, Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said Tanjung Rambutan Police Station was informed by the Tanjung Rambutan Health Clinic about the death of a resident at the care facility at 2pm.

He said initial police checks at the scene revealed several injuries on the victim’s body.

“Five individuals, including a caregiver and four residents of the care home, have been detained to assist investigations.

“Police are continuing investigations to establish the cause of the incident and identify the role played by each person involved,” he said, adding that the case is classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

A post-mortem is scheduled today to establish the exact cause of death, he said.

Mohd Alwi advised members of the public against making speculation or sharing unverified information regarding the case, warning that such actions could hinder investigations.

A neighbour, Amar Mat Daud, 40, said he had never heard any unusual noises or disturbances from the care home, nor seen its residents outside the premises, since it began operating two years ago.

“I pass by here regularly, and everything appeared normal (no disturbances or loud noises from the house). I would sometimes provide food, which was left at the gate for the caregiver to collect,” he said. — Bernama