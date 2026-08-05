CHUKAI, Aug 5 — A couple were injured after their multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) collided with a herd of wild elephants at Kilometre 274.6 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), after the Cheneh Toll Plaza, near here last night.

Kemaman police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli said the 10.20pm incident left Abdul Wahid Ismail, 55, with minor injuries to his left hand, while his wife, Fauziah Muda, 52, injured her right hand.

He said the couple were travelling home to Kampung Pasir Gajah here from Kuantan, Pahang when the accident occurred.

“Initial investigations found that Abdul Wahid was driving a Toyota Estima MPV in the left lane when he came upon a herd of wild elephants on the road.

“Due to the close distance, he was unable to avoid the animals and collided with the herd,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Cheneh Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Zubaderi Zahari said eight firefighters were deployed to the scene, where they assisted Fauziah out of the vehicle and provided initial treatment to both victims.

The couple were later handed over to medical personnel and taken to Kemaman Hospital for further treatment. — Bernama