PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) continues to strengthen its digital forensic capabilities by participating in the internationally recognised Amped Authenticate course in Trieste, Italy, to better tackle cybercrime and the growing threat of manipulated digital evidence.

In a statement yesterday, the MACC said the initiative is aimed at enhancing the expertise of its Technology Forensic Division (BFT) in detecting, analysing, and verifying the authenticity of digital evidence, including images, audio, and video recordings suspected of being altered, manipulated, or generated using artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology.

“This high-impact training covers a range of visual forensic techniques, including metadata analysis, camera fingerprinting, image editing detection, physical consistency assessment, and deepfake detection methods.

“These capabilities ensure that digital evidence presented in court meets a high standard of authenticity and is capable of supporting expert witness testimony,” the commission said.

The MACC said the BFT employs advanced forensic techniques such as Photo Response Non-Uniformity (PRNU) analysis, JPEG Dimples analysis, shadow and reflection analysis, and deepfake detection to scientifically determine whether digital evidence is genuine or has been manipulated.

It noted that analysis reports generated using Amped Authenticate software are internationally recognised and comply with the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for forensic laboratories.

According to the commission, every analysis is grounded in established scientific principles, including Peak-to-Correlation Energy (PCE) statistics for PRNU, JPEG quantisation analysis, and shadow and reflection geometry, ensuring that digital evidence presented in court is authentic, reliable, and scientifically verifiable.

The training also equips MACC forensic officers to testify as expert witnesses using transparent, scientifically sound, and legally defensible methodologies in accordance with the Evidence Act 1950 (Act 56).

“This proactive initiative will further strengthen the readiness of the Technology Forensic Division to handle increasingly complex cases involving digital evidence, while reinforcing the integrity of investigation and prosecution processes and safeguarding the administration of justice against attempts to manipulate evidence,” the statement said.

The four-day course, held from July 28 to 31, was attended by BFT director Wan Zulkifli Wan Jusoh, MACC Putrajaya director Mohd Shahril Che Saad, and BFT officers Dr Syah Reezal Md Bashah and Muhamad Khairi Mohamad Dain. — Bernama