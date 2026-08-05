SHAH ALAM, Aug 5 — The Selangor government’s artificial intelligence (AI) White Paper, which is currently being developed, will outline the overall landscape for the use of the technology, including its challenges, benefits and value proposition.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the AI White Paper is the first policy on the technology to be developed by the state government and will be implemented in three phases, namely research and benchmarking, the drafting process, and the development of a Digital Government Playbook.

He said the document is intended to provide guidelines and ethical principles for the use of AI, while enabling a better understanding of the technology’s challenges and benefits before it is adopted more widely.

“The AI White Paper will serve as a guideline for us, particularly in Selangor, on how we should approach, live with and interact with AI,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Dr Quah Perng Fei (PH-Bandar Baru Klang) on the development of the AI landscape in Selangor at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Amirudin said the AI White Paper would be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly for debate at a later date. — Bernama