SHAH ALAM, Aug 3 — A total of 72 factories operating on government land have been demolished this year, with 53 of them located within the administrative areas of the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and the Petaling District and Land Office.

Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said another 19 factories demolished through a special operation were located within the areas under the Royal Klang City Council (MDBK) and the Klang District and Land Office (PDT).

“This action was implemented after the notice process, land status review and coordination between relevant agencies were completed. The operation also took into account aspects of security, asset transfer, traffic control and demolition waste management.

“This is also part of the enforcement process against land use that does not comply with stated conditions, encroachment on government land or the operation of unauthorised factories (KTK),” he said at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly session today.

He was responding to a question from R. Rajiv (PH-Bukit Gasing) who wanted to know the number of KTK cases that had been subject to enforcement action since January.

Meanwhile, regarding the implementation of Op Rata to demolish KTK, Ng admitted that it had an impact on premises owners, small entrepreneurs and workers, especially involving sources of income.

However, he said that the impact had to be seen in balance with the implications borne by the state government and the community due to encroachment and unauthorised land use.

“During the period when government land was used illegally, the state government faced revenue leakage in the form of land premium, land tax, development fees, licenses and related fees that should have been collected.

“KTK also causes problems in terms of structural and fire safety, environmental pollution, traffic congestion, disruption of residential areas, irregular use of utilities and development that is not in line with local authority planning,” he said.

Elaborating further, he said Op Rata allows the affected areas to be arranged in a more planned manner and redevelopment can be carried out based on land use suitability. — Bernama