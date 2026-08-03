KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias has dismissed speculation that his absence from the swearing-in of the state’s new menteri besar reflected disappointment over the appointment, saying the invitation arrived only at 4.50am and clashed with an earlier engagement.

Jalaluddin, who New Straits Times (NST) reported was believed to have been among those considered for the post, said he read the invitation from the state protocol unit after Subuh prayers.

“It was last minute. I received it at 4.50am from Protocol. I opened and read it after Subuh prayers, but I had already arranged another event in my constituency that required my presence,” the Pertang assemblyman told NST today.

His absence from yesterday’s ceremony at Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah had fuelled speculation on social media.

Juasseh assemblyman Datuk Ismail Lasim was sworn in as menteri besar before the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Ismail later dismissed speculation over the absence of several assemblymen, saying invitations had been issued at short notice.

“There must have been valid reasons. The invitation was made by the State Secretary’s Office to everyone. It is just that the notice was quite short,” he said.

Jalaluddin said he was neither disappointed nor disheartened, as Barisan Nasional (BN) had achieved its main objective in the state election.

“Now we have been given the mandate by the people, so why should I be disappointed or give up?

“I feel immensely grateful to Allah for this success,” he said.

He said the priority was now to ensure the BN-led government fulfilled its election pledges.

“Negeri Sembilan can now be governed effectively after being given a two-thirds mandate by the people in the state election last Saturday.

“Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us as elected representatives, as the menteri besar, and as executive council members to ensure that all our manifestos promised to the people are fulfilled.

“Our governance must be enhanced multifold compared with Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

New Straits Times reported that Jalaluddin was believed to have been among three names presented to Tuanku Muhriz by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on election night.

Jalaluddin retained Pertang with a majority of 2,790 votes.