KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Cable theft across Malaysia’s railway network has caused RM50.05 million in losses since 2024 and led to 381 hours of delays to KTMB services in 2025 alone, the Transport Ministry said today.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the thefts affected infrastructure operated by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), Prasarana Malaysia Berhad and the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, Utusan Malaysia reported.

KTMB recorded 432 cases between 2024 and June this year, involving an estimated 19,756 metres of cable and losses of about RM16.3 million.

“The theft incidents affected the train movement control system and caused delays to KTMB operations.

“In 2025, delays caused by cable theft incidents amounted to 246 hours for the Electric Train Service (ETS) and 135 hours for KTM Komuter, while no delays were recorded for Intercity services,” Hasbi told the Dewan Negara.

He was responding to Senator Datuk Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, who asked about cable theft incidents that had disrupted rail journeys and the mitigation measures the ministry planned to take.

Hasbi said Prasarana recorded 163 cable theft cases involving the MRT and LRT networks, with estimated losses reaching RM29 million.

“These cases involved the MRT Kajang Line, MRT Putrajaya Line and the Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT lines, affecting operational reliability and requiring immediate repair and maintenance work,” he said.

The ECRL project had also recorded 71 cable theft cases as of June 8, causing estimated losses of RM4.06 million.

A further 13 cases involving the theft of or damage to equipment and other system-related materials resulted in losses of RM690,000, bringing the ECRL’s total losses to RM4.75 million.

“Although the ECRL is still under construction and the incidents have not caused travel disruptions for passengers, they could affect the project’s implementation schedule, including installation, testing, commissioning and operational preparation works,” Hasbi said.